LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
In a release, LMPD said officers were called to the intersection of Rowan Street and North 21st Street at about 11 a.m. on Monday. They found a motorcyclist that had been critically injured.
Investigators believe a car traveling on Rowan Street failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the motorcycle traveling on North 21st Street. The motorcyclist lost control and crashed. The driver of the car left the scene. Police believe the car might be gold in color.
The man on the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital where police said he was last listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.