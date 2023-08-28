LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued after a 29-year-old man was reported missing.
Family members of Duong Nguyen told police that he was last seen in the 4100 block of Stony Ridge Road, which is off S. Hurstbourne Parkway. Police said Nguyen left a friend's house in that area and was driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Camaro with license plate 604 TTH.
Police said Nguyen has not made contact with his family, and "they have reason to fear for his safety."
Nguyen, an Asian male, is 5'6" and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you see Nguyen or think you may know his whereabouts, call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
