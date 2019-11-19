LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a few new recruits.
The next recruit class is scheduled for February 2020.
This comes after Louisville Metro Council cut the most recent LMPD recruit class in a budget crunch as the department loses officers to retirements and other jobs.
New recruits will undergo 26 weeks of training.
LMPD expects to get between 300 and 600 applications to fill the 48 spots available for February.
"This is not an easy job at all," Maj. Paul Humphrey said. "You can go from one stressful call of a person with a weapon to the next moment, you're hugging a kid that loves the police. So it's highly rewarding even though it's stressful."
The application deadline is Dec. 9.
