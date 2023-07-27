LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a truck that was occupied by a possible witness to a shooting.
Around 8:30 p.m. on May 19, LMPD responded to the 200 block of West Woodlawn Avenue in the Beechmont neighborhood on a shooting. Police found a TARC driver who had been shot in the leg.
Police posted pictures of a Chevy Pickup Truck they believe is owned by a witness in the shooting. They said the occupant of the truck is a witness, not a suspect.
Police don't believe the TARC driver was the intended target of the shooting, but think the driver of the truck may have been.
The victim, Jerricka Girdon, was treated at University of Louisville Hospital and released the same evening.
If you have any information, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.
