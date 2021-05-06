LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bank has been robbed several times in the last month.
The latest hit came Wednesday, when a man walked into the U.S. Bank on Brownsboro Road and walked out with an undisclosed amount of money. It is the fifth U.S. Bank branch he's suspected of robbing in the last 30 days.
The bank’s regional security manager recently sent a letter to employees and customers.
"Be on the lookout for a suspect who is wanted for at least four bank robberies in the Louisville, KY area," it says.
In addition to Wednesday's robbery, the letter says there have also been robberies at U.S. Bank branches on April 8, April 22 and April 30. There was also a robbery at the location on East Spring Street in New Albany on April 29.
Right now, neither bank security nor police would share any details, but Louisville Metro Police confirmed the department's Financial Crimes Unit is investigating the robberies.
According to bank security, the modus operandi is the same in all of the robberies: The suspect approached the teller window and passed a note demanding money with no dye packs. And according to bank security, the "suspect has not shown a weapon or made any threats."
The suspect is described as an "African American male, approximately 5'7, 180 pounds.” Security officers said the suspect was wearing bright white shoes, jeans and a hood covering his head.
If you have any information about the suspect or the robberies, you can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
