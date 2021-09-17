LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing for more than a month.
According to an alert from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 39-year-old Caitlin Bullock has been missing since Aug. 6. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5'6", weighing approximately 115 pounds.
She was last seen in the 4800 block of Preston Highway, which is just south of Grade Lane. Bullock's family says she may need medical attention and does not have her medication.
Anyone with information on Bullock's whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
