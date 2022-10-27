LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a man who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
A Golden Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Steven Vest. Police say he was last seen on Oct. 13, in the 100 block of East Adair Street. That's not far from the Kentucky Expo Center, near Crittenden Drive and Phillips Lane.
Vest, a white male, is 5'1" and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has a serious medical condition and could be in danger.
If you see Vest or have information on his whereabouts, call 574-LMPD or dial 911.
