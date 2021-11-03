LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 28-year-old Louisville woman.
According to an Operation Return Home alert from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deanna Wagner could be in danger. She was last seen in the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Police say Wagner, a white female, is 5'4" and weighs approximately 300 pounds. When last seen she was wearing black and white shoes, gray jeans and a black short sleeve shirt.
If you see Wagner or think you may know where she is, please call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.