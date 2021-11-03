LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several recent crashes in Louisville involving drivers headed in the wrong direction have police offering some advice for how you should react if you encounter a wrong-way driver.
In a span of just three weeks, LMPD officers have responded to at least four wrong-way crashes, some of them fatal. Most of the fatalities have been the drivers themselves, but a pedestrian was killed Tuesday by a hit and run driver in west Louisville. The driver that left the scene was driving on the wrong side of road before he crashed into the pedestrian and a parked car.
During the week of Oct. 25, officers responded to two wrong-way crashes on interstates, including a crash on Oct. 29 on I-264 near Bells Lane that killed the wrong-way driver as well as the driver of the vehicle the wrong-way driver hit.
A day later, on Oct. 30, police responded to another wrong-way head-on collision on I-65N that left two people in the hospital.
Despite the string of wrong-way crashes in a short period of time, investigators with LMPD's Traffic Unit say there has only been a slight uptick in wrong-way crashes in the last several weeks, and that this year's data is on par for past years.
Police tell us they've worked about a dozen wrong-way crashes on interstates in 2021, and they have some advice for what to do if you find a wrong-way driver on a collision course with your vehicle. Police say -- if possible -- it's best to take yourself out of the equation.
"On any roadway, if you find another vehicle coming at you in the wrong direction, you want to pull over immediately," said Sgt. Ron Fey, an investigator with the LMPD Traffic Unit.
"A lot of these things could be elderly drivers that could be confused -- impaired drivers is the common thing -- or inexperienced drivers that may have made a wrong turn and found themselves facing the wrong direction against traffic."
LMPD says it is working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to improve road safety by adding more signage and lighting in problem areas. LMPD is also working on a new initiative to increase officer presence on interstates to help stop reckless drivers.
KYTC released a statement saying it is taking several steps to address crashes, like investing in more driver education to prevent crashes that stem from unsafe driving behaviors.
Again, if you ever encounter a wrong-way driver pull off the road as soon as it's safe, and call 911 to let authorities know about the dangerous situation.
