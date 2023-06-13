LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday night, but the officer wasn't seriously hurt.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said an officer was responding to a non-injury crash on Outer Loop in a marked cruiser with no lights and sirens on around 11 p.m. The police cruiser was hit at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road near Okolona.
LMPD said the officer was traveling westbound on Outer Loop when the cruiser was hit by a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Shepherdsville Road. The police car was damaged on the side and the rear.
Ellis said the officer requested EMS and fire crews after the crash. The officer checked on the driver of the other vehicle until EMS arrived. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by EMS with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer involved in the crash had minor injuries.
LMPD's 7th Division is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.