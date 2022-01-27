LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured after being hit by a motorcycle near Bowman Field.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, officers responded to a situation on Bon Air Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. That's where a motorcyclist reportedly “ran over” an officer.
Other officers at the scene pursued the motorcyclist on several streets, including Gardiner Lane, Joan Avenue and Betty Lane, and eventually crashed on Taylorsville Road at Pee Wee Reese Road. There is a heavy police presence in the area, as police investigate.
Images from the scene show the motorcycle in front of a car on Taylorsville Road, but it is unclear where the driver is or whether that person is in custody.
The officer who was hit suffered minor injuries. An ambulance is at the scene, but the MetroSafe supervisor said there are no plans to block streets to take the officer to the hospital, which is standard procedure, if an officer has significant injuries.
This story will be updated.
