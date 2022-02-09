LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police officers and firefighters served the community Wednesday by serving up meals to Meals on Wheels recipients.
Each person was given their annual supply of meals that can stay on the shelf for a long time. The meals can then be used when bad weather prevents delivery.
"It gives me an opportunity to give back to my community," LMPD Officer Tyree Williams said. "It also gives me an opportunity to check on the elderly and do a welfare check on them, because a lot of time, they're by themselves and don't have a lot of people checking on them. So it gives me an opportunity to interact and engage with our community."
Meals on Wheels provides food for people 60 and older who are homebound.
