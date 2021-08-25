LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives from two local police agencies are looking for suspects connected to several violent carjackings.
“This past Saturday evening, approximately around 9:30ish in the evening, I received a call of an armed robbery with a carjacking in the parking lot of the Walmart," Middletown Police Chief Robert Herman said. "Having that happen in that large of a parking lot was a surprise."
Herman said officers from Middletown and Louisville Metro Police responded to the scene, but the suspects were gone.
"It happened so fast, matter of moments, and it was done," he said.
Police said the suspects left the victim shaken and left the scene in his black 2021 Kia K5 GT.
"He was extremely upset," Herman said of the victim. "I think it would upset anybody when a firearm is pointed at you and your property is taken that you have worked so hard to earn. It's very traumatic."
Police believe the same suspects carjacked someone earlier that same day at the Kohl's in on Towne Center Drive in Springhurst.
And then on Monday afternoon, Summer Eliason was getting gasoline at the Speedway on Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road when a man jumped in the driver's seat of her 2019 GMC Denali.
“While I turned my head to put the nozzle into my tank, I turned around, and he was in my front seat," Eliason said. "I started screaming at him ... and I was like, 'Get out of my car! ... What are you doing?"
Eliason said she tried to hold on to the side of the car.
"I stood on the little lift that you can stand on, and he hit the gas, and I flew off the car and landed on my side in the parking lot," Eliason said.
She ended up with several bruises and five stitches to her face and the car was totaled.
My car was crashed on Eastern Parkway near the Dairy Kastle," she said.
Police say there's been a significant increase in car thefts. So Herman has one more piece of advice to share.
"If it comes between your vehicle and your life, let the vehicle go away," he said. "I just ask the public to be super vigilant. Look at your surroundings. Maybe take an extra second or two before you exit your vehicle to look around and see is there someone watching me, is there someone pulling up to me that I don't know."
If you have any information to share, you can call Middletown police at 502-365-1900 or you can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.