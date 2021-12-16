LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division worked a special detail Thursday.
The covert mission took officers to the Kroger store on 35th Street in the Portland neighborhood.
"It's so secretive but so important. Like top secret. Like the most you can get," Sgt. Christina Beaven said.
Just a few minutes into the run, the officers came face to face with some of the people they are looking for.
"I'm sorry, you're running way too fast," Beaven said.
But instead of handing out tickets or making arrests, police were spreading a little holiday cheer.
"I'm sorry, I am going to have to ask you to put all that down and talk to Santa," Beaven told another customer. "This is so much better than giving out tickets."
Beaven, Sgt. Mike Fowler, a Kroger representative and Santa Claus handed out dozens of gift cards Thursday to unsuspecting shoppers.
"Of course, when they see the uniform coming, they usually want to go the other way," Beaven said.
Terry Williams was one of dozens of shoppers approached by the officers
"Gave me a $50 gift card," Williams said.
The people on the receiving end didn't seem to mind being stopped by police.
"It's enough for a good dinner or just ... it's just a blessing," Mechelle Doneghy said. "It's wonderful to see them doing something like this with the community."
Stephanie Ratliff, a community event coordinator with Kroger, said this is the third year of the giveaway. The mission is an annual partnership between LMPD and Kroger. During the holiday season, there will be similar details at several Kroger locations.
"Obviously, this year has been way more impactful because of COVID and everything that's going on. So, we're just super excited as a company," Ratliff said. "One of our huge things is to feed the human spirit. So what better way to feed a human spirit than to feed them. But you know, food is not just what we want. We want relationships with our communities. We want them to know us and to know Kroger. So we are just super excited about doing this with LMPD."
After several years in LMPD's First Division, Beaven has grown to know many of the people she is sworn to protect and serve. That's why events like the gift card giveaway are a priority for her.
"I think this is great because it reaches out to people and lets them know that we are human and that we love people, and this is what we are here for," Beaven said. "We are not just here to arrest. We are here to build a relationship with the community."
Some of the customers were emotional and in tears after receiving the gift cards. And so were the officers.
"We have been there a couple of times today with people," Beaven said. "God always places you where you need to be."
The officers helped give away $3,500 in gift cards at the Portland location and then did the same at the Broadway Kroger.
