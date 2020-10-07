LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police released its investigative file into the Breonna Taylor shooting on Wednesday, a move Mayor Greg Fischer said needed to happen "as quickly as possible" after a grand jury met last month.
The file was posted online. Among other things, it contains photos, videos and interviews from the early morning hours after police shot and killed Taylor on March 13.
Fischer cautioned that some of the images are "traumatic and painful."
Police redacted parts of the review done by the Public Integrity Unit, which investigates officer shootings and probes potential criminal violations by officers.
Information that has been redacted includes Taylor's autopsy photos, two search warrants that remain sealed and "intelligence work-up reports" for Taylor and Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend, who has said he fired a single shot as police burst into Taylor's apartment while serving a search warrant.
The grand jury indicted former Detective Brett Hankison on Sept. 23 on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment. No one was charged in connection to Taylor's death.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- PODCAST | The Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes
- Body camera video shows frantic moments after fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home
- Grand jury tapes show officers' accounts of Breonna Taylor shooting
- Grand jury not presented with murder charges against 2 officers in Breonna Taylor's death, AG Cameron says
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.