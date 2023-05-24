LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released street closures for the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event on May 29.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is inviting the community to come together and get active on the Great Lawn. Hikers will go east along the Ohio River and complete a 4-mile trail. Bikers will go south to Iroquois Park, cycling a 16-mile loop. And paddlers will head up river to Beargrass Creek.
There will also be many other family-friendly activities, from yoga to pickleball.
The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
- Witherspoon Street from Bingham Way to River Road
- Preston Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- 3rd Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Southern Parkway
- Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to New Cut Road / Taylor Boulevard
- Iroquois Park Road from Rundill Road to Knoll Gate Road to Amphitheater Road
- Interstate 65 northbound exit ramp to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Interstate 264 eastbound exit ramp to Southern Parkway
Police said cross street traffic will be permitted as long as it does not impede the route.
The event will be held starting at 8 a.m. May 29. The first 2,000 people to arrive will get a free T-shirt.
To learn more about the event, click here.
