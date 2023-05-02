LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for the public's help to find a missing 42-year-old woman who vanished from the Okolona area.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 42-year-old Melanie Masters was last seen on Friday, April 28, in the 8100 block of Blue Lick Road, off Preston Highway.
Police said she was supposed to arrive at her family's home a short time later but never showed up. Her family fears for her safety.
Masters is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.