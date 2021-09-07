LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said its crime fighting efforts are working.
The department said its Criminal Interdiction Unit that was focused on drugs is now targeting repeat violent offenders known to be involved in crime. Since March, the department said the unit has put 45 known gang members behind bars and taken 74 guns off the streets.
Another effort has officers and top commanders going to neighborhoods with the highest crime rates twice a week, an attempt to engage with the community and build trust to solve cases.
Since it started, LMPD said homicides are down 92% in the city's second division in west Louisville, and the fourth division near Churchill Downs has seen a 72% drop in homicides.
