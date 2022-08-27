LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered.
Braedon Shaw was last seen near the 7700 block of Brookview Drive. That's near St. Andrews Church Road.
Shaw has brown hair, brown eyes, is 110 pounds and 5 feet, 8 inches, according to LMPD. He was last seen wearing a Green shirt with "Naturo" on it, blue jeans that are spray-painted green and a backpack.
Police believe he could be in the Iroquois Park area. He was reported missing at 7:45 p.m. Friday night.
Anyone with information on Shaw's whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.
