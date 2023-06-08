LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating a 24-year-old woman who's been missing since April.
Police said McKayla Portman was last seen April 30 in the 2900 block of Bank Street. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for McKayla Portman. She's 24. Last seen in the 2900 blk of Bank St. on 4/30/23. She's in need of medication & family fears for her safety. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD pic.twitter.com/psNz4KOiq6— LMPD (@LMPD) June 8, 2023
Portman is described as 5-foot-6-inches and 250 pounds. Police said she hasn't been in contact with family for several weeks and they fear she needs medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
