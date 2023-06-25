UPDATE: On the afternoon of Monday, June 26, Louisville Metro Police notified us that Kevin Haycroft was found safe. This Golden Alert has been canceled. No further updates will be provided.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man last seen near the downtown area.
LMPD issued a Golden Alert for 32-year-old Kevin Haycroft, who was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Broadway.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants and didn't have shoes on. He was with his service dog, a mini Aussie.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Kevin Haycroft. He's 32. Last seen in the area of the 100 block of Broadway around 8am on 6/24/23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/Mvo3L2whpc— LMPD (@LMPD) June 25, 2023
Haycroft has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm. He's described as 6-foot-3-inches and weighs 220 pounds.
Anyone with information or who sees Haycroft is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
