LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 32-year-old man missing from UofL Hospital.
According to a news release, Conrad Harley was recently admitted to UofL Hospital with a traumatic head injury.
Police said at some point on Tuesday, the Fourth of July, he walked away from the hospital.
Harley is a 5-foot-10 white man who weights 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Police said he has visible injuries, including staples across his head from recent surgery.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
