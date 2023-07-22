LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 51-year-old woman who was last seen driving in the area of Bardstown Road.
Police said Jennifer Albrecht left her home in the 10000 block of Hillcross Court at 7 p.m. on Friday. She hasn't been home or in contact with her family and she has a condition that requires medication.
She was last seen driving a 2014 blue Nissan Versa with a Tennessee license plate BJT2841 in the area of 3304 Bardstown Road.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Jennifer Albrecht. She's 51. She has a condition that requires medication. Last seen in the 10,000 blk of Hill Cross Ct at 7pm 7-21-23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/lHHwW23OwD— LMPD (@LMPD) July 22, 2023
Albrecht is described as 5-foot-4-inches and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information should call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
