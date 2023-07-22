Jennifer Albrecht

Jennifer Albrecht was last seen on July 21, 2023. (LMPD photo)

Updated Information

Police said as of Sunday afternoon that Jennifer Albrecht was found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 51-year-old woman who was last seen driving in the area of Bardstown Road.

Police said Jennifer Albrecht left her home in the 10000 block of Hillcross Court at 7 p.m. on Friday. She hasn't been home or in contact with her family and she has a condition that requires medication.

She was last seen driving a 2014 blue Nissan Versa with a Tennessee license plate BJT2841 in the area of 3304 Bardstown Road.

Albrecht is described as 5-foot-4-inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

