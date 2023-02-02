Charles Allen (Golden Alert)

On Feb. 2, 2023, the Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for 74-year-old Charles Allen. Allen has dementia and drove away from his Woodlawn Park home.

Updated Information

Police say as of 7:50 p.m., Allen was found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia. 

According to a news release, the department has issued a Golden Alert for Charles Allen. 

Police say Allen drove away from his home on Green Meadow Circle, in a Woodlawn Park subdivision, at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

He was last seen wearing a light gray baseball cap, a dark gray, puffy jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a 2018 white Honda CRV with license plate No. 614-YTT. 

Allen's family says he suffers from dementia, was confused and may be trying to get to Benton, Kentucky.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Tip Portal

