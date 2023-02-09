LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding a missing 96-year-old-man.
According to authorities, Delmon King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive "in the afternoon hours" on Thursday. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Police say he suffers from multiple medical conditions and requires medication. King is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall and 120 pounds.
He was last seen driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Suburban with a Kentucky license plate number of 361-MDK, wearing blue jeans and a black bomber jacket.
According to police, his vehicle was last seen in the area of 6th and Winkler at 4:30 p.m.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
