LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police said during protests in the last few days, officers have been attacked with bricks, Molotov cocktails and mason jars filled with ice, urine and vomit.
Louisville Metro Police Chief of Public Services Amy Hess said in a news conference Tuesday evening that 125 people were booked into jail for "protest-related activity," but the vast majority was released within 24 hours.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, of Louisville Division of Fire, said the fire at Dino's Food Mart at 26th Street and Broadway was caused by a Molotov cocktail. The fire caused no injuries and little damage, he said.
LMPD Maj. David Allen said that the mere presence of weapons, mason jars and incendiary devices among protesters may not prompt police to intervene with tear gas and other crowd disbursal devices. However, he said, police may shut down protests even before the curfew goes into effect if disturbances erupt.
Allen showed photos of bricks in truck beds, people carrying leaf blowers, baseball bats and other weapons as well as the lighting of a Molotov cocktail.
One of the incendiary devices caught an officer’s uniform on fire, and Allen said those devices also pose a danger to others in the crowd. He said officers also have had bricks thrown at them, as well as mason jars filled with urine and vomit. Sometimes officers also can tell that the situation is about to get out of hand by watching the protesters warn people with children to leave the area, he said.
Before officers engage, Allen said, they give out multiple warnings and also make sure they put on their gas masks slowly and in a way that protesters can see it, to serve as an additional warning. Most of the time, Allen said, the warnings result in many of the protesters disbursing.
