LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers were dispatched Sunday morning after reports of a man hitting two homes with his truck.
Just before 11 a.m., police were called to Elam Drive, near Preston Highway and Fern Valley Road. Police said the driver of a pick-up truck lost control of his vehicle and hit two homes.
No one in the homes were injured and neither was the driver.
Police believe a medical incident may have been the cause of the crash.
