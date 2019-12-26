LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman wanted by police was captured while hiding in a most unusual place: a trash can.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Lisa Frost, 38, early Thursday morning. Frost was wanted after she failed to show up for a court hearing on a drug charge and appeared on a holiday-themed Facebook post from LMPD on Wednesday.
Police said they found out Frost was hiding in a garage near Churchill Downs and got permission from the homeowner to search the premises. They found Frost in a garbage can during the search.
Frost was taken into custody and charged with Failure to Appear. She appeared on the "Naughty" wanted list alongside Holly Fromm, Treshawn Bell, Rudolph Davis Jr., and LMPD updated the post to reflect her arrest Thursday.
