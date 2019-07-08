LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is on life support weeks after he was violently attacked, and investigators are hoping you can help find the person responsible for his injuries.
Police say Randall Griffith was violently assaulted in the 1200 block of Lipps Lane, near Preston Highway, on March 17 between 5 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. There were no cameras or direct witnesses in the area, but police believe there's a good chance someone saw something that could help in the investigation.
A post on the LMPD Facebook page is requesting tips from the public.
Griffith is in a coma and on a ventilator.
If you know anything about the attack, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
