LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a 32-year-old man who was last seen in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.
Zachary Winter went missing from the 3100 block of Randolph Avenue on Tuesday. Winter is a 5-foot-7-inch, 170-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair.
Police said Winter left his home with the intention of harming himself. He could possibly be wearing orange shoes and carrying a shoulder bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.