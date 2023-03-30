LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 41-year-old veteran who has been missing for several weeks.
On March 30, Louisville police issued a "Green Alert" for Ryan Tucker. His family told police they haven't seen or heard from Tucker since late January, and they are concerned for his safety and mental health. He was last seen in the Dixie Highway area of Louisville.
A Green Alert is issued whenever a veteran is reported missing.
Tucker is described as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing cargo shorts and a dark hoodie.
If you see Tucker or think you may know where he is, you're asked to call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673) or dial 911.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.