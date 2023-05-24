LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since Tuesday.
Earlina Hall, 55, may be in immediate danger. An Operation Return Home alert issued by the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit Wednesday stated she "has indicated a desire to harm herself."
Hall is described as a 5'2" Black female weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and is wearing a yellow shirt and jeans. She was last seen in the 3400 block of Imperator Lane, off Factory Lane, which is near the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Police said Hall is driving a silver Chevrolet Captiva with Kentucky license tag #APW779.
If you see Hall or have any information on her location, you're asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).
