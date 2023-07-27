LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 58-year-old man last seen in Newburg.
According to an "Operation Return Home" issued by LMPD, Robert Campisano Jr. was last seen just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Preston Highway and Fern Valley Road.
Police said he is driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Camaro, with Kentucky plate 892NVT.
He's missing from the Braidwood Drive area in Newburg.
Campisano is six-feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair with gray in it.
No other information was provided.
If you see him or have information about where he might be, call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
