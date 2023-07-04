LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 58-year-old woman last seen near Shively on Tuesday morning.
LMPD released an Operation Return Home for Uronda Woolfolk, who was last seen at 3901 7th Street Road around 9:48 a.m. The Black woman is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Woolfolk is a diabetic and is in need of medication. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a grey shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-5673 or 911.
