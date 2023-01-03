LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 29-year-old missing woman who is believed to be endangered.
Deanna Wagner was last seen at Second Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. She is 5-foot-3, 220 pounds with hazel eyes and a shaved head.
Wagner has development disabilities and is a diabetic that requires medication that she doesn't have, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
