LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man.
Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black sweat suit. He left his home in the 3500 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard without his needed medication and cell phone, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
