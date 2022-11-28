LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police have issued a Golden Alert for a 29-year-old woman who may be in danger.
LMPD says Deanna Wagner was last seen at 7:30 Sunday evening in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station.
Police say Wagner has a serious medical condition that requires medication. Family members are concerned because she has made prior threats to harm herself.
If you have any information about where she could be, call 911 or 574-LMPD.
