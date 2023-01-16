LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 46-year-old man who is missing and believed to be in danger.
Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
Reed is 6-foot, 180 pounds with blue eyes and is bald.
Police said Reed's family said he was upset over a personal situation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
