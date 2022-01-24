LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since November.
According to an Operation Return Home alert from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 53-year-old Amanda Lewis has been missing since Nov. 24, 2021. She was last seen in the 3800 block of Pflanz Avenue, which is near N. 37th Street. Her family believes she may be in the downtown area, and could need medical assistance.
Lewis, a white female, is 5'2", weighs approximately 155 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair.
If you see Lewis or think you may know her whereabouts, please call 574-LMPD (5673).
