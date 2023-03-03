LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old man.
A Golden Alert was issued Friday morning for Robert Osborne. Osborne is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 188 pounds. He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Runningbrook Trail, near Winding View Trail in Louisville's Fisherville neighborhood.
Police said he may be headed to Mt. Washington, Kentucky, in a 2015 bronze Ford Taurus. The vehicle bears a Kentucky license plate with registration "6193GL."
He has health issues and requires medication, according to police. Police said his family is, "very concerned for his mental health."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Tip Portal.
