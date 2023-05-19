LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old man missing from Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood.
According to a news release, the Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for Saptarshi "Sap" Saha. He's described as an Indonesian man 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen near the area of the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Crittenden Drive wearing a white shirt.
Police said he is, "experiencing a severe mental crisis and is considered a serious risk to himself."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Tip Portal.
