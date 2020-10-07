LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even with a raise, new hires at the Louisville Metro Police Department would make thousands less than officers at other nearby agencies.
Local starting salaries would rise to $45,000, up $10,000, under an agreement Mayor Greg Fischer has reached with the local police union. Louisville Metro Council would have to sign off before the raise and other changes take effect.
City leaders have expressed concern about local police officers leaving, and the department struggling to recruit replacements.
River City Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Nichols said he believes the proposed raise would alleviate — but not solve — the problem.
"I hope that this does help some, but no I do not think it will fix our problems,” Nichols said. “We will be back negotiating again in short order for hopefully a longer term contract that continues to climb that pay structure and gives more stability to our officers and our man power.”
Even with the raise, LMPD officers would make $7,000 less than first-year officers at Shively and at least $22,000 less for rookies at St. Matthews.
“There are several jobs that in fact do pay more than that. Much more than that in some cases,” Nichols said.
The FOP president said that local officers are aware of the pay gap, but a lot of them stay in Louisville anyway.
“It's a testament to the resolve of the officers, I feel, with LMPD,” he said. “That they have that calling to serve and they continue to choose to do this job."
The River City FOP says just this year nearly 150 officers have resigned or retired from LMPD.
