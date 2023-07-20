LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As officers take more reports of guns stolen from vehicles across Louisville, the Louisville Metro Police Department is reminding people not to leave their weapons and other valuables inside their cars.
From Jan. 1, 2023, to July 17, 2023, LMPD said 162 guns were stolen out of cars.
The reports come from all eight divisions with the highest numbers coming from divisions 1, 6 and 4.
The breakdown is as follows:
DIVISION 1: 29
DIVISION 2: 11
DIVISION 3: 18
DIVISION 4: 23
DIVISION 5: 21
DIVISION 6: 24
DIVISION 7: 19
DIVISION 8: 15
LYNDON: 1
WEST BUECHEL: 1
LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders said these kind of crimes could be avoided if people would simply take their guns indoors.
"We know for a fact they're either selling the guns or committing crimes and shooting people with them," Sanders said. "They're not finding these guns and keeping them as keepsakes; they're using them in other crimes."
If you can't take your gun inside your home or inside your place of work, Sanders suggests buying a gun safe that mounts inside your car or trunk.
"A criminal, if they see that in the front seat, it's going to be theirs," he warned.
If your gun is stolen, Sanders said to call LMPD and report it so that police can log the serial number and other information into its database. Then if a crime is committed or the gun is found on someone, police are able to verify it was stolen.
"When we post stuff about guns being stolen from cars, the comment section is always filled with commenters that say 'Why don't you charge the gun owners?' We're not there yet and I don't think we should ever be in that place personally," said Sanders. "The last thing I want is a victim to not feel comfortable calling police and reporting a crime has occurred."
To report your weapon as stolen or to report any other kind of theft, call 502-574-LMPD.
