LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is once again allowing people to get their cars from the tow lot for free.
That means all towing and storage fees are waived.
This is the third amnesty period the department has held to prevent overcrowding at the tow lot.
If you have a car there, you can pick it up between May 28 and June 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. You need to have your state ID, proof of insurance and be the registered owner.
During the last amnesty week, LMPD waived over $11,000 in fees as 65 vehicles were released.
Call (502) 574-7078 to schedule an appointment to retrieve your vehicle. To see if your vehicle is in the impound lot, click here.
Related Stories:
- Metro Government agrees to $1.5 million settlement for overcharging people who had vehicles towed
- LMPD says dozens of vehicles picked up, more than $11,000 in fees saved during 2nd tow lot amnesty week
- Neighbors deal with abandoned car for months despite multiple reports to LMPD, city
- LMPD hosts over 100 people at impound lot to auction off abandoned vehicles
- Council passes ordinance limiting how long LMPD's proposed auction lot can operate
- Louisville business owner tired of wrecked cars being left on the street, tows some to Metro Hall
- Metro councilwoman questions timeline for LMPD's planned temporary vehicle auction lot
- Leaders wanting more LMPD tow truck drivers to address abandoned vehicles
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.