LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is once again allowing people to get their cars from the tow lot for free.

That means all towing and storage fees are waived.

This is the third amnesty period the department has held to prevent overcrowding at the tow lot.

If you have a car there, you can pick it up between May 28 and June 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. You need to have your state ID, proof of insurance and be the registered owner.

During the last amnesty week, LMPD waived over $11,000 in fees as 65 vehicles were released.

Call (502) 574-7078 to schedule an appointment to retrieve your vehicle. To see if your vehicle is in the impound lot, click here.

