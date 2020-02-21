LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't leave anything valuable inside your car while you're at church.
In a Facebook post, the Louisville Metro Police Department said thieves have been breaking into cars in church parking lots.
Churches in central and east Louisville have been targeted, police said, but LMPD warned the break-ins could happen anywhere — and not just on Sundays.
You should leave your valuables at home and make sure you lock your doors, police warned.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.