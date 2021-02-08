LOUIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is of Louisville is preparing for an ice storm later this week.
Louisville's Public Works facilities have several domes strategically positioned around town and inside of them are thousands of tons of salt ready to be used by crews to combat the icy buildup.
Whether it be snow, sleet or freezing rain, officials at the City of Louisville Department of Public Works say they have a plan in place and plenty of material to keep the roads treated and safe.
Over the next several days, crews will be out all across Metro Louisville taking care of city-maintained roads while the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet handles interstates.
About 200 people with city crews alone will be deployed when the weather takes a turn. City officials say they will start monitoring the roads Monday night and then quickly switch gears, when streets need more attention.
After the weekend snow, they say they're already ahead of schedule with some treatment still down on the pavement.
"We're already a little bit ahead of it, so to speak," said Salvador Melendez, spokesman for Louisville Metro Public Works. "We try to always stay ahead of it because we know the process of treating the roads is a slow process, and so even though it seems like our crews may be getting overwhelmed by it, you just got to understand it's a slow process."
The city says treating all of their routes takes over six hours and then they do it all again and continue monitoring.
They remind people to give the trucks extra room to work and be extra careful if you have to go out.
