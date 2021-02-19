LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting ready to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to a whole new group.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the state plans to open vaccinations up to Phase 1C — the state's largest group — at Broadbent Arena in late-March or early-April.
Tier 1C includes individuals aged 60 or over, people with pre-existing conditions and essential workers.
Essential workers include:
- Health care Personnel
- First Responders (Firefighters, Police)
- Corrections
- Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)
- Food & Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- U.S. Postal service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
- Transportation and logistics
- Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT & Communication
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety (Engineers)
- Water & Wastewater
Currently only people in Phases 1A and 1B can get vaccinated. This includes educators, first responders, health care workers and people aged 70 and older.
As officials plan to open up Phase 1C, the vaccination task force has the formidable task of prioritizing the group and breaking it up into subgroups to organize a shot schedule.
Fischer said it will likely go by age, because the older population is more vulnerable to COVID-19. He said as the city's dose allocations ramp up, moving through phases will occur more efficiently.
"In about six weeks or so, we're going to start seeing a lot more supply," Fischer said. "Then 8 weeks, 10 weeks, we'll be going from a scarcity like we have now, to having lots of supply for the community. So then the challenge will be how quickly we can vaccinate in many different areas of the community in many different locations."
The weather did throw another set of complications into the vaccination schedule this week. Appointments at Broadbent Arena were rescheduled twice this week, so it will be open on Saturday, Feb. 20, for second dose appointments only.
Officials at Broadbent Arena said to avoid long lines and delaying operations, residents should show up in the parking lot at the time of their appointments. Don't come early.
Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
