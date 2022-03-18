LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowd outside the KFC Yum! Center for the U of L women's NCAA basketball game Friday night won't be the only one we see this summer -- and the tourism industry is preparing.
Events that attract mass crowds are all coming back.
"This is probably the biggest crowd we've been in in the last two-and-a-half years," said Ed Rosen, a U of L basketball fan waiting outside the KFC Yum! Center.
Bourbon and Beyond festival, just one of the area's largest summer events, announced its return Friday.
"The beauty of these huge festivals is they hit our hotel community, they hit our restaurants, our bars, our attractions, distilleries, short term rentals," said Zach Davis, vice president of destination services. "They really touch all aspects of the hospitality industry."
Waterfront Wednesdays are also returning. The series will be held on the last Wednesday of every month through September.
Another thing coming back, but maybe slower than these event's announcements, is the people working in the hospitality industry.
"I think the biggest thing for the hospitality community right now is getting the workers back," said Davis. "You know, we really, really need to get staff back up and ready to welcome folks because that really is what makes Louisville so special to visitors."
Louisville tourism is projecting a full economic return to the hospitality industry by 2023 and early 2024. They also mentioned that some hotels and restaurants downtown have already seen a return to 2019 levels.
