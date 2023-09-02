LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a lot of pride at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night all in support of Racing Louisville and the start of the Louisville Pride Festival.
While Racing took on the Portland Thorns on the pitch, fans in the crowds were showing their pride.
There were bounce houses, face-painting, and games for families.
Festivities for Louisville Pride are usually just a day but this year it is spanned out over nine days with comedy shows, a parade, community talks and a trivia night.
"Racing has been a great partner to the LGBTQ community and we just appreciate their willingness to host us and also to give part of the proceeds of today's game to two great organizations - Louisville Pride Foundation and Louisville youth group," Ryan Combs, Louisville Pride Foundation volunteer, said.
The Official Louisville Pride parade will happen next Saturday on Bardstown Road with over 150 vendors.
