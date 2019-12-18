FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Parole for a Louisville priest convicted of sexually assaulting a boy in the 70s has been deferred for a second time.
Father Joseph Hemmerle was convicted in 2016 of indecent immoral practice and wanton endangerment. The victim, Michael Norris, testified that he got poison ivy when he was ten-years old at a Catholic-run youth camp in 1973. He said Hemmerle sexually abused him at the camp, but Hemmerle has maintained he had only treated the poison ivy.
Hemmerle was sentenced to seven years behind bars for Norris’ case and two more years for another victim’s case. The priest started serving his time in 2017, and he’s been up for parole twice now.
Monday, Norris and his family spoke in front of the Parole Board to ask that the priest remain behind bars. Since Hemmerle is convicted of Class C and D felonies, he was reviewed by the board in a process called a file review, so there was not a face to face parole hearing for the priest.
The Department of Corrections announced the board’s decision Wednesday to give Hemmerle a 24 month deferment.
After learning of the deferment, Norris said he was glad that's what the board members decided.
"Father Hemmerle needs to remain in a place where he can no longer hurt children. The world is a safer place with him there. This has been about protecting children from the beginning. I can now rest easy knowing I have done all that I can do," Norris said.
